Quantcast

Md. government and businesses urged to prepare for cyberattacks

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter October 11, 2017

Maryland leaders hailed the state as a “cyber capital” of the world Wednesday at the Cyber Maryland 2017 conference while acknowledging that the state has to do more to capitalize on the companies and agencies that represent the burgeoning industry. Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order directing the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo