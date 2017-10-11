United Way’s Project Homeless Connect beigns Thursday

Share this: Email

United Way of Central Maryland will bring together more than 130 local organizations and 2,000 community volunteers to aid those experiencing homelessness in Baltimore and the surrounding area at its sixth annual Project Homeless Connect Thursday and Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. On Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., volunteers will be ...