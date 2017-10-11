Quantcast

Waterfront Partnership launches ‘Jake’s Skatepark’ fundraising effort

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2017

Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore’s plans for a $20 million redesign of Rash Park will include a skatepark  named for Jake Owen, who was killed in 2011 by a cell phone-distracted driver when he was 5 years old. To support a fundraising effort for the redesign, Key Brewing Company, where Jake’s father, Spike Owen, is a partner, has ...

