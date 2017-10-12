Bill Seufert, Albert Whitestone, Anthony Sipos, Nicole Sipos, Charles Youngbar and Cliff Perlow | Berkshire Hathaway Realty

Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty has promoted Bill Seufert to Maryland regional vice president while Albert Whitestone, Anthony Sipos and Nicole Sipos have joined the company as Realtors.

Seufert will work with the existing regional leadership team to grow brokerage operations and enhance the company’s mortgage, title, insurance and property management efforts. He most recently served as the director of operations for the company’s Centerville office. He brings 13 years of real estate experience as an agent and office leader to his new role.

Whitestone chose to join the Homesale Realty team after witnessing his wife’s success within the company, as well as multiple other agents. He will specialize in residential sales throughout Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick counties. Having spent four years in the United States Navy, Albert now assists State Representative Kate Klunk with veteran military events.

Anthony Sipo’s decision to partner with Homesale Realty came from the company’s global recognition and prestigious support. He will specialize in residential sales throughout Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties. He is a graduate of Loyola University. He is a coach for Lutherville-Timonium Recreation Council baseball.

Nicole Sipos specialize in residential sales throughout Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties.

Youngbar specializes in residential sales throughout Baltimore, Harford and Anne Arundel counties as well as Baltimore city.

Perlow has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as a Realtor and a member of the Rebecca Perlow Team. He has had a long affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway through the Rebecca Perlow Team and joined the team after seeing his family members’ success with the company. He will specialize in residential sales throughout the Baltimore metro area. Perlow holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland, College Park and has 37 years of previous sales experience. He was previously been honored as a National Sales Executive of the Year. He has also received Diamond Club recognition from 2014-2016.

