Kristin Stoneberg | Oak Crest

Oak Crest , the Erickson Living retirement community, announced the promotion of Kristin Stoneberg to assistant administrator of continuing care.

Stoneberg brings 23 years of senior health care experience to her new position, mainly as a speech pathologist in post-acute and long-term care settings. She completed the Administer-in-Training Program in 2017.

She will support and implement a variety of initiatives, including the opening of a new, state-of-the-art memory care neighborhood in the spring of 2018 featuring 38 private rooms with a person-centered approach to care. The continuing care neighborhood at Oak Crest provides assisted living, long-term care and inpatient & outpatient rehabilitation services.

A licensed nursing home administrator in Maryland, Stoneberg holds a Bachelor of Science in speech pathology and audiology and a Master’s degree in speech pathology from Towson University. She is also a licensed speech-language pathologist.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.