Judge says Maryland marijuana lawsuit can go to trial

By: Associated Press October 12, 2017

A judge has ruled that a lawsuit that could disrupt Maryland's fledgling medical marijuana industry can go to trial. The Baltimore Sun reports that Circuit Judge Barry Williams ruled Wednesday that a trial should determine whether state regulators acted improperly when they chose certain companies to award lucrative licenses to grow the drug. State lawyers had asked ...

