Judge won’t enjoin Md. from enforcing its drug price gouging law

A federal judge has declined to enjoin Maryland from enforcing its first-of-its-kind prescription drug price gouging law while a trade group appeals the dismissal of its claim the law violates the dormant Commerce Clause. Senior U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis declined to issue an injunction pending appeal to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ...