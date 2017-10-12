Rockeymoore Cummings seeks to challenge Hogan for governor

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, a policy consultant and wife of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, announced Thursday that she is joining the ranks of Democrats hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is seeking a second term. Rockeymoore Cummings, 46, has never run for office before. "I am not a typical politician. In fact, I'm not a politician ...