Cannabis industry fertilizes ADR business

By: Steven I. Platt October 12, 2017

Due to the nature of the cannabis industry and its multiple levels and conflicting state and federal regulatory schemes, many individuals and businesses are choosing to use ADR instead of litigating when troubles or disputes arise.
