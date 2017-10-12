Quantcast

Trump’s health care order faces a rocky road in Maryland

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter October 12, 2017

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that he hopes leads to lower health insurance premiums, but Maryland's top insurance regulator is questioning whether the order would work in this state. The thrust of Trump’s order instructs the Department of Health and Human Services to look into ways to increase competition, primarily by allowing the formation ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo