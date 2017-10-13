Quantcast

4th Circuit rejects bid to turn Rockville zoning spat into constitutional claim

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 13, 2017

Saying a zoning dispute does not create a constitutional crisis, a federal appeals court ruled Friday the Rockville City Council did not violate a self-storage company’s due-process and equal-protection rights by enacting an ordinance barring the construction of a facility near an elementary school. In its published 3-0 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo