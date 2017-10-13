Quantcast

Judge approves $1.6 billion plan to repair Baltimore sewers

By: Associated Press October 13, 2017

A federal judge has approved a $1.6 billion plan to repair Baltimore's aged sewer system and stop wastewater from leaking into the Inner Harbor. The consent agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency comes after years of negotiations between the city and regulators who are concerned about the environment and health impacts of sewage contamination. It replaces ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo