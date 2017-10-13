Quantcast

CareFirst CEO says Trump halt of subsidies sabotages health care market

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter October 13, 2017

President Donald Trump's decision to stop paying cost-sharing reduction subsidies to health insurers participating in the Affordable Care Act's individual markets added a late element of chaos as the open enrollment period is set to open next month. Maryland’s health insurers on the individual exchanges must re-evaluate their offerings for 2018 and beyond and both insurers ...

