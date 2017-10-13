Jeffrey Davis | Van Eperen

Van Eperen promoted Managing Director Jeffrey Davis, previously head of the agency’s Baltimore office, to managing partner. in his new role, Davis will oversee operations in Baltimore as well as North Bethesda along with president and CEO Laura Van Eperen.

Since Van Eperen acquired Davis’ Baltimore-based public relations consultancy in 2016, the strategic communications firm has increased its revenues and added key clients in the transportation, higher education and Federal government categories, complementing the firm’s health and science practice.

Davis will continue to be based at the firm’s Inner Harbor offices, opened earlier in 2017.

Davis began his career as a daily newspaper reporter in Ohio, New Jersey and Maryland before shifting to PR where he worked for some of the top advertising and communications and marketing firms in Baltimore and in Annapolis.

A graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University, he is active in the Public Relations Society of America, both in Maryland and nationally.

