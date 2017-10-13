Quantcast

Maryland man won’t be charged in death of girlfriend’s fetus

By: Associated Press October 13, 2017

WASHINGTON — Prosecutors say a Maryland man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend will not be charged in the death of her unborn child. Tyler Tessier was indicted Thursday on a murder count in the killing of Laura Wallen. Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said Friday that prosecutors considered charging Messier in the death of ...

