Md. man charged with manslaughter in opioid overdose

By: Associated Press October 13, 2017

PASADENA — A Maryland man who police say sold synthetic opioids that led to a January death has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Baltimore Sun reports Anne Arundel County police arrested 37-year-old Gabriel DelValle on Wednesday after linking him to the drugs used in the Jan. 10 fatal overdose of a 27-year-old man. State's Attorney Wes Adams says ...

