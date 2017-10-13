Quantcast

Maryland school loses vouchers over discriminatory policy

By: Associated Press October 13, 2017

A Maryland education panel has voted to rescind taxpayer-funded vouchers for a school whose handbook outlines discriminatory policies against gay, lesbian and transgender students. The Baltimore Sun reports that the state advisory panel for Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today voted Wednesday to disqualify the school from receiving public funds. The vote means Trinity Lutheran Christian School in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo