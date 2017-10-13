Quantcast

Baltimore judge keeps PIA suit against Salisbury alive, transfers case to Eastern Shore

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 13, 2017

A Baltimore city judge denied a motion to dismiss a Maryland Public Information Act lawsuit against Salisbury on Friday but granted the city’s request to transfer the matter to Wicomico County Circuit Court. Judge Charles H. Dorsey said citizens in Wicomico County have a greater interest in the lawsuit, filed by the ACLU of Maryland and ...

