Photos: Volunteers help homeless people in Baltimore

By: Maximilian Franz October 13, 2017

Photos from the Sixth Annual United Way of Central Maryland Project Homeless Connect, held Thursday and continuing Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center.  United Way of Central Maryland brought together more than 130 local organizations and 2,000 community volunteers to aid people experiencing homelessness in Baltimore.

