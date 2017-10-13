Quantcast

D.C. bank teller’s sexual harassment case made legal history

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate October 13, 2017

WASHINGTON – She was a bank teller, not an actress. And her boss was a branch manager, not a powerful movie mogul. But nearly four decades before the explosive sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein by women in Hollywood, Mechelle Vinson filed a lawsuit against her supervisor that ended at the U.S. Supreme Court ...

