Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Venture capital flows in Md.; CJCC forced to disband

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2017

Venture capital numbers are up, which is good news to those investing in Maryland, while Gov. Larry Hogan forced the disbanding of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council this week after cutting off its funds. Business writer Tim Curtis reported Wednesday that venture capitalists invested more than $181 million over 13 deals with Maryland-based companies in the third ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo