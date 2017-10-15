Quantcast

Baltimore native Davis eager to guide hometown through consent decree as new city solicitor

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 15, 2017

As Baltimore native Andre M. Davis watched the city negotiate a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice in the waning days of the Obama administration, he was thinking about a job opportunity he had recently turned down: running the city's Law Department. Davis, then a senior judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of ...

