Fear and shame

I am in the process of joining a peer organization for founders of companies and through this experience have met an impressive group of entrepreneurs. In one conversation, the person I spoke with shared a profound comment about her belief that so many entrepreneurs, despite whatever level of success they have achieved, operate from a place of shame within themselves. That the experience of trauma and the shame that accompanies these experiences are, in part, what drives us to strive to overcome our past and to be so successful. This struck me as very insightful given that often the composition of an entrepreneur is a complicated one wrought with messiness when it comes to conformity and convention.

This got me thinking about all the work that I have done personally through the years to develop and grow as a person and a professional. I believe anyone who is effective in a relationship-building business possesses a degree of curiosity about how people think, what makes them tick and how their life experiences have shaped them. It was hearing Brené Brown in her now famous TED Talk, “The Power of Vulnerability,” that brought actual research and data to task to quantify the connection between vulnerability, courage, authenticity and shame. (The 20-minute TED Talk, which has been viewed more than 31 million times, is worth a listen or watch. It’s funny and true about the complexity of our innermost thoughts and feelings about how our life experiences shape our view of our own worthiness in the world.)

In a recent conversation with my best friend about her at home sales business, we talked about the inner conflict she sometimes feels when trying to sell her product. This is actually very common. People experience an inner sense of uncertainty about selling to people for a variety of reasons. They question the value of what they are offering, worry that people will think they are pushy or if the product doesn’t work they will be blamed, among other fears people have when putting themselves out there. As irrational as these fears may be, they are real. They stop people dead in their tracks from achieving their full potential.

Misunderstood feelings

I think it is worth asking why these obstacles become so powerful. At the core, I think it ties back to these complex emotions that compete within our minds when faced with being exposed. There have been a lot of articles I have seen recently about people who hate networking events and the extreme avoidance some people feel about these events that are specifically geared toward connecting with other professionals. Of course, there is natural fatigue for things beyond our normal work day given all that we manage in our lives. Adding to this is the angst that people experience when having to meet new people and tell their professional story. The energy it takes can be draining. The upside is typically not instant in terms of the return on the investment of time to attend.

Beyond these aspects of why people don’t love to attend networking events can also be the fear that comes along with feeling embarrassed about trying to generate new, productive relationships, the fear of being exposed as not being good enough at what you do and not feeling worthy to be in the room.

I have seen this play out in different forms and it can be misunderstood. The person who is often the loudest and may appear to be the most confident can be masking the greatest degree of insecurity. I used to get sucked into this every time, especially being one of very few women in a brokerage firm environment. I used to struggle with my own sense of how to compete with all the men who acted with such bravado. Over time, I learned that everyone had their own unique baggage and no one was unscathed in the department of worry. It was just in how they showed it.

Having lunch with a family law attorney this week, I learned of her experience in preparing court-appointed experts to testify in court. She remarked there are experts in certain areas who come armed with advanced degrees and decades of experience. They are beyond qualified to give their expert opinion, yet when cross-examined, they literally crumble into a pile of nerves. Ultimately, they can be less than convincing in their position despite having developed a strong finding backed by data, evidence and experience.

When talking with these experts, they share the feelings of fear they feel in making a mistake or doing something to hurt the case that it impairs their ability to convey their position in the most confident way. These complex emotions of fear and shame aren’t to be taken lightly.

Dorie Fain is the founder and CEO of &Wealth, a boutique financial advisory firm dedicated to helping women who are recreating their lives, with offices in New York City and Baltimore.