BCPS to break ground on new $39M elementary school

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2017

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and Baltimore County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Verletta White will officially break ground on construction of a new $39 million school to replace the existing Victory Villa Elementary School in Middle River during a ceremony Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. The new school is scheduled to open for the 2018-2019 school year ...

