Dave & Buster’s to hire for 230 jobs in White Marsh

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2017

Dave & Buster’s is slated to open its first Baltimore location in White Marsh Mall in December and is hiring for more than 230 jobs before its grand opening. The 47,000-square-foot restaurant will move into the space formerly occupied by the Sports Authority athletic apparel and equipment chain. It will become Dave & Buster’s fourth location in ...

