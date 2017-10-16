Dr. Paul Celano, John Chessare and Dr. Tonie Kline | GBMC

Dr. Paul Celano, the division head of medical oncology with the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, was named an American Society of Clinical Oncology Advocacy Champion.

John Chessare, MD, president and CEO of Greater Baltimore Medical Center, was named among the 112 Physician Leaders to Know by Becker’s Hospital Review. Chessare became president and CEO of GBMC in June 2010.

Dr. Antonie “Tonie” Kline, the director of pediatric genetics at the Harvey Institute for Human Genetics at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, will receive the RARE Champions of Hope in Medical Care and Treatment Award for her development of the Multidisciplinary Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) Clinic Program. This award honors physicians for their notable efforts in rare disease advocacy, science, collaborative medical care and treatment.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.