James H. DeGraffenreidt Jr. | Walters Art Museum

James H. DeGraffenreidt Jr. was named president of the board of the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore. He succeeds Ellen N. Bernard, who was elected new chair of the board. They will both serve three-year terms.

DeGraffenreidt, a veteran energy industry executive, has been a member of the Walters’ board for 11 years, holding numerous leadership positions including vice president and chair of the Board Governance and Development Committee.

He was chairman of the board and CEO of WGL Holdings Inc., the parent company of Washington Gas. In addition to serving on the boards of the Walters and the Maryland Science Center, DeGraffenreidt served from 2008 to 2016 on the Maryland State Board of Education, acting as president from 2008 to 2011. He received a J.D. and MBA from Columbia University in 1978 and a bachelor’s degree from Yale College in 1974.

He and his wife, Dr. Mychelle Farmer, live in Baltimore.

