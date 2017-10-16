Quantcast

Md. health exchange prepares for enrollment amid Trump orders

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter October 16, 2017

The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange is on track for the November open enrollment period to begin despite significant changes at the federal level. While President Donald Trump and his administration have cut subsidies to insurance companies, shortened the enrollment period and cut federal funds for Affordable Care Act marketing and navigator services, those changes will not significantly ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo