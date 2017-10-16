Quantcast

Md. School for the Blind to open new campus facilities Oct. 25

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2017

The Maryland School for the Blind will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of two construction projects, the preschool, early learning and outreach center and the Blanton Student Recreation and Career Center in Russo Hall, and school officials will also break ground on the campus’ Newcomer Hall during a ceremony Oct. 25 at 1 ...

