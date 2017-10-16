Rick Donovan | Point Breeze Credit Union

Point Breeze Credit Union has hired Rick Donovan, a well-established business development professional from Sparks, Md., to focus on developing and expanding the credit union’s company partnerships.

Donovan has dedicated over 30 years to helping companies both large and small expand their businesses. Most recently, he spent eight years as the business development manager for Enoch Office.

Donovan’s priority to serve others is apparent not only through his professional work, but also through his active membership in the community. He works with myriad charities and programs including Best Buddies Maryland, Helping Up Mission and Music 4 More. He serves as a committee member for Best Buddies Maryland’s Annual Fundraiser Gala and on the Hunt Valley Business Forum’s Golf Classic committee.

Donovan is also a former president of The Sales Promotion Association of Baltimore and The Friday Morning Platinum Business Network International Group.

