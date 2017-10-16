Quantcast

Senate panel will hear ways to resolve asbestos-case backlog

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 16, 2017

Attorneys for plaintiffs and defendants in more than 13,000 asbestos cases in Baltimore will bring before a Senate panel Tuesday their years-long battle over whether and how to consolidate the litigation so the cases can be heard in court. The hearing before the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee follows the Baltimore City Circuit Court’s rejection of the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo