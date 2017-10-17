ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Frankel Sims Law seeks a full-time estate planning associate attorney for our Towson, Maryland office. This candidate should possess a strong academic record and excellent written and oral communications skills; will consider a recent graduate. This position will support a growing estate planning practice focused on estate tax and trust planning and fiduciary administration. Frankel Sims Law presents an opportunity for professional development and personal satisfaction in a fast paced and stimulating work environment. Competitive compensation and benefits package offered.

• Applicants must: be admitted to practice in Maryland; have knowledge of federal and Maryland estate and gift tax laws; be highly motivated; be comfortable meeting with clients; and have good marketing, computer and research skills.

Please submit your resume with a cover letter, law school transcript and a writing sample to: Elaine@thehrlady.biz