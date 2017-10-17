Baltimore magazine wins 6 Eddie & Ozzie awards

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Baltimore magazine took home six first-place awards and was nominated 13 times during Folio’s 2017 Eddie & Ozzie Awards Oct. 11 in front of more than 200 media professionals at the Hilton Midtown in New York City. The magazine won in the following categories: Best City & Regional Full Issue -- The July 2016 Editionwas recognized for its ...