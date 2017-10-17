Chelsea Garzione | Chesapeake Real Estate Group

Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC , a full-service commercial real estate company, has selected Chelsea Garzione as marketing coordinator.

In her new role, Garzione will oversee the day-to-day marketing, communications and public relations functions of the company. Her activities will encompass the production of marketing materials and sales presentations; maintaining brand awareness for the company and its executives; executing special events activities including groundbreaking, ribbon-cuttings and real estate broker events and handling miscellaneous marketing communication assignments for the company, and its partners and stakeholders.

Garzione brings more than two years of real estate experience to the company and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in humanities from Washington College.

