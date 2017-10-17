Quantcast

CNSI awarded $35M health IT contract

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2017

Rockville-based health information technology firm CNSI was awarded a $35 million  contract to engineer, develop, maintain and support the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Encounter Data Processing System for Medicare Part C claims. Encounter data, as it's known, is the service record containing clinical and diagnostic information generated by health care providers during visits by ...

