Former Chevy Chase lawyer loses appeal in hidden-camera civil suit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 17, 2017

A Maryland appellate court has affirmed a more than $820,000 judgment against a former Chevy Chase lawyer for having used a hidden camera to spy on tenants. Dennis Van Dusen was arrested in 2012 after one of his tenants discovered a camera hidden inside a smoke detector placed over her bed and police found sexually explicit images of many ...

