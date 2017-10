Henry Posko, president and CEO of Humanim, was honored by Leadership Maryland for his leadership in the nonprofit sector. In commemoration of its 25th anniversary, Posko received Leadership Maryland’s platinum award which recognizes 25 key alumni across each industry, who have had significant impact in Maryland over the past 25 years

