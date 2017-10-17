Lynn B. Sassin | Gordon Feinblatt

Lynn B. Sassin, a trust and estates attorney with Gordon Feinblatt LLC, was named 2018 Lawyer of the Year by The Best Lawyers in America.

Sassin is chair of the firm’s trusts and estates practice group. She counsels individuals, families and businesses on estate planning and the development and implementation of personal and philanthropic goals.

Sassin also advises personal representatives and trustees on all aspects of fulfilling their fiduciary responsibilities. She focuses her practice on estate and tax planning, the drafting of wills and trusts, estate and trust administration, family and business succession planning, charitable planning and estate and trust related litigation.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.