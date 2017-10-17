Quantcast

Marriott EVP Ryan to retire as general counsel 

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2017

Marriott International announced Tuesday Executive Vice President And General Counsel Ed Ryan will retire from the position after a 21-year career, the past 11 as general counsel. Ryan will continue as general counsel through early December, at which point he'll transition to an advisory role to company president and CEO Arne Sorenson through 2018. During Ryan’s tenure, Marriott was recognized ...

