Quantcast

Maryland, jurisdictions mum on Amazon incentives

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 17, 2017

Maryland and its various jurisdictions vying to land Amazon’s “HQ2” are keeping details of proposed incentives being offered to the e-commerce giant close to the vest. Cities and counties across the state are pushing to respond to Amazon’s request for proposals by the company’s deadline on Thursday. Early last month Amazon announced plans to build a second ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo