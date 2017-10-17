Quantcast

Md. medical equipment reseller collaborates witth BioSurplus

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2017

BioSurplus, a leading provider of pre-owned laboratory equipment, announces a collaboration with BaneBio, an equipment reseller and repair company based in Frederick. This relationship establishes an East Coast base of operations that will optimize returns for companies seeking to sell their surplus and lowers shipping costs for customers purchasing equipment in the eastern half of the United States.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo