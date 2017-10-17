4th Circuit affirms Mosby’s right to fire prosecutor who backed opponent

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby was within her rights to fire a prosecutor who had campaigned for her opponent in the 2014 election, a federal appellate panel held Tuesday. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by Keri L. Borzilleri, finding "(to) hold otherwise would undermine ...