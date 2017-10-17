Quantcast

Plaintiff, defense attorneys vie over best way to shrink asbestos docket

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 17, 2017

ANNAPOLIS – Attorneys for plaintiffs and defendants in more than 22,000 pending asbestos cases in Baltimore squared off before a Senate panel Tuesday over the best way to shrink the docket in the city’s circuit court. Armand J. Volta Jr., who represents plaintiffs, said the cases could be consolidated based on the industry in which the ...

