Quantcast

Sean Freedman | Eastern Union Funding

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2017

freedman-sean-eastern-union-fundingSean Freedman has been named director of banking relations with the QTS banking team of Eastern Union Funding, a commercial real estate mortgage brokerage firm.

Freedman, who, along with his team has managed a portfolio of multifamily, office and mixed-use properties for more than four years, will be managing the banking relationships QTS has established, as well as lead all future banking initiatives,

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo