Sean Freedman | Eastern Union Funding

Sean Freedman has been named director of banking relations with the QTS banking team of Eastern Union Funding, a commercial real estate mortgage brokerage firm.

Freedman, who, along with his team has managed a portfolio of multifamily, office and mixed-use properties for more than four years, will be managing the banking relationships QTS has established, as well as lead all future banking initiatives,

