Quantcast

Vitech to sponsor 2017 LIMRA conference in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2017

Vitech, a provider of software to insurance, retirement and investment organizations, announced Tuesdayit is sponsoring the 2017 LIMRA Annual Conference Oct. 22-24 in National Harbor. The LIMRA Annual Conference is an opportunity for senior executives from the financial services industry to discuss the latest issues and trends shaping the competitive landscape. This year's theme is "The Consumer Imperative: Informed, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo