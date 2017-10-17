Vitech to sponsor 2017 LIMRA conference in Md.

Share this: Email

Vitech, a provider of software to insurance, retirement and investment organizations, announced Tuesdayit is sponsoring the 2017 LIMRA Annual Conference Oct. 22-24 in National Harbor. The LIMRA Annual Conference is an opportunity for senior executives from the financial services industry to discuss the latest issues and trends shaping the competitive landscape. This year's theme is "The Consumer Imperative: Informed, ...