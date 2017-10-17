Quantcast

Work group looks to streamline Md. school construction

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 17, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Members of a Maryland legislative task force want to streamline the school construction process by removing the oversight of one government agency. A work group that is part of the 21st Century Schools Facilities Commission voted to recommend to the full commission eliminating a requirement that school systems submit construction or renovation plans for review ...

