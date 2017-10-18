Quantcast

ANTHONY WILLIAM MAUS, SR., v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Other bad acts Following a two-day trial in the Circuit Court for Caroline County, a jury convicted Anthony William Maus, Sr., (“Appellant”) of one count of theft under $1,000 and three counts of possession of a rifle or shotgun by a person with a felony conviction. The jury ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo