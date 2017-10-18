[Back to 2017 Innovator of the Year Winners]

Bright MLS

In 2015, real estate industry executives Tom Phillips and David Charron began to envision a different way to approach multiple listing services (MLS) that help connect buyers and sellers in the real estate business for its brokers, trade associations and consumers.

Traditionally, MLSs have operated in segmented spaces that forced brokers and agents to pay for multiple systems and navigate different interfaces from a variety of sources.

Phillips (CEO) and Charron (Chief Strategy Officer) wanted to combine multiple listing services across the Mid-Atlantic region, making use of the MLSs more economical and efficient for brokers, agents and consumers. That idea came to fruition this year, when TREND and MRIS consolidated with seven other MLS systems to form Bright MLS. The service is the MLS for 43 Realtor associations from six states and the District of Columbia, serving about 85,000 real estate professionals.

Bright MLS has also developed its Homesnap Pro mobile app to provide access to thousands of listings across the company’s coverage area. The firm is also working to add technology that will allow real estate professionals to search for homes by drive time between their client’s workplace and a particular property.

Other MLSs have begun to consolidate as well, and Phillips and Charon said they’re not finished adding more MLSs to their network.

