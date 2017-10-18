Quantcast

Bristol Heights Apartments nab $5.7M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Reporter October 18, 2017

  The Bristol Heights Apartments in northwest Baltimore have sold for $5.77 million, which breaks down to about $75,000 a unit. The 90,550-square-foot 77-unit development in Park Heights provides several value-add opportunities, according to SVN|Realsite, which represented seller Blue Ocean Realty in the deal. Improvements to the units as well as to the common areas are expected ...

