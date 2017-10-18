DENNIS VAN DUSEN v. ALLA MALOVA

Share this: Email

Torts -- Invasion of privacy -- Fraudulent conveyance In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Alla Malova, the appellee, sued Dennis Van Dusen, the appellant, for invasion of privacy, trespass, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and fraudulent conveyance. Malova alleged that Van Dusen installed hidden cameras in a bedroom she rented from him in his house ...